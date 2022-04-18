Lizzo Debuts Two New Songs During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Gig [WATCH]

*Lizzo served as host and the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend and performed two songs from her forthcoming album “Special”

During her opening monologue, the singer joked about online rumors, her crush on actor Chris Evans, and her obsession with posing semi-nude on Instagram for her fans.

“While I’m here, I do want to address some rumors,” she said. “I’ve heard a lot of gossip online that I’m dating every little white boy in Hollywood? They think I’m collecting members of One Direction like Infinity Stones.”

She continued, “I even heard a rumor that I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby?? I have no idea where that one started. It could be the TikTok I did where I said, ‘I’m pregnant with Chris Evans’ baby.'”

“It’s called manifesting,” Lizzo concluded. Watch the moment via the YouTube clip below.

For her first musical performance, Lizzo sang her latest single, “About Damn Time,” accompanied by her Big Grrls dancers — who star on the new Amazon reality show, “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”

Watch the clip below.

For the second song, “Special,” Lizzo was introduced by her mother, watch below: