Naturi Naughton’s Atlanta Wedding Attended by Omari Hardwick and Other Co-Actors | WATCH

*Naturi Naughton wedded in Atlanta and she took to social media to share her joy with her fans and followers. She was joined at the huge wedding party by some of her former co-stars from the Power show. They stood alongside her and Two Lewis, the groom. There were 11 groomsmen and 8 bridesmaids. The best man happened to be Omari Hardwick, her onscreen husband. La La Anthony and Angela Yee were among the bridesmaids.

“Introducing…The REAL #PowerCouple 😝❤️ #MrAndMrsLewis,” Naturi captioned the first of three wedding photo slides she splashed online. “It’s Official now! I’m his WIFE! @twolewis_ I will love, honor & respect you to #infinityandbeyond.”

Naturi still appears on the spin-off Power Book II: Ghost. She met Lewis through Hardwick, and one thing led to another. Lewis is Hardwick’s manager. It is for that reason she gave a special shoutout to Hardwick, saying he has always been a constant support to her in the relationship.

“What can I say…I got good taste!,” Naturi captioned a photo alongside her husband and Hardwick “#TVHubz & #RealLifeHubz. Thanks @omarihardwickofficial for supporting our love from #DAYOne.”

Speaking to Brides, she explained that she knew the vibe was right on the day she met Lewis in February 2019. However, she had no idea he would end up being her husband.

“We really just hit it off immediately. It was almost like I met someone that was like a best friend. It wasn’t instantly romantic. We were just getting to know each other as people.”

Zuri, her daughter, served as the flower girl during the ceremony, while Lewis’ niece Montell Jordan (“This Is How We Do It” hitmaker) officiated the nuptials, being a pastor. Jordan and his wife Kristin offered counseling to Naturi and Lewis. As Naturi was escorted down the aisle by her dad, Tevin Campbell sang “Brown Eyed Girl.”

“As we were rehearsing, I already started crying,” Naturi later said. “The fact that my father is still here with me and my parents have been married for 50 years makes me so grateful.”

Her last wedding post was dedicated to her family; she took the opportunity to honor her daughter.

