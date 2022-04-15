Are They Or Aren’t They? Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Hit with Breakup Rumors

*Rihanna became a trending topic yesterday, not for her fashionable maternity wear, or any new music tease, but because a wild rumor began circulating about her and A$AP Rocky.

The story that went viral claimed Rihanna called it quits with the New York rapper after she caught him cheating with Amina Muaddi — the shoe designer for Rihanna’s Fenty brand. A Thursday tweet from fashion blogger Louis Pisano read: “Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi.” He continued: “Amina was responsible for designing Fenty’s footwear offering and Rihanna is often seen in custom shoes from her own label. ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes. Things apparently hit the fan at Craigs in LA.” While those claims weren’t confirmed as the stars did not comment on the matter, it didn’t stop Twitter from going into a meltdown.

However, other people didn’t believe the big rumor as some fans pointed out that three days ago, Rihanna, 34, was spotted in a pair of shoes designed by Amina, and reposted images of the look on Instagram. To add to that, Amina, 35, previously opened up to British Vogue about how her working relationship with the singer began, explaining: “Rihanna’s stylist and I are friends, so he saw some early prototypes. But then she bought a few pairs herself via her personal shopper.” According to @tmz_tv, a close source has also confirmed that these rumors are complete BS: “100% false on both counts,” the source said and then added, “1 million percent not true. They’re fine.”

