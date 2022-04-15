Rihanna Reveals How A$AP Rocky Transitioned Out Of the Friend Zone

*Rihanna dished about her bond with A$AP Rocky for Vogue‘s May cover story.

The singer and beauty mogul is expecting her first child with the rapper and she tells the publication how he was able to transition from the friend zone to become her lover.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she tells Vogue. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

The singer said the pandemic brought them closer together.

“He became my family in that time,” she said. “I love the simple things but also the grand adventures. There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls**t, it’s just us living.”

She continued, “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

our lil fashion killa on da cover of VOGUE!!@voguemagazine

⁰Photographer: @annieleibovitz ⁰Writer: @nnadibynature

Fashion Editors:

Alex Harrington & @illjahjah

Hair: Jawara⁰Makeup: Kanako Takase

Nails: Cam Tran

Entertainment Director: Sergio Kletnoy pic.twitter.com/Vjixp6cxDo — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 12, 2022

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna shared her pregnancy cravings, which include tangerines sprinkled with salt, something commonly eaten in her home country of Barbados.

“It has to be with salt and only with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them,” she tells Vogue. “Trust me, it really is a thing.”

if it’s one thing ima do, is laugh out! pic.twitter.com/cuagVo8Goa — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 12, 2022

Rihanna is also craving chocolate, saying: “I usually hate desserts, but all of a sudden you come close to me with a chocolate-covered donut and you’ve got my heart forever.”

She also admits that she and Rocky didn’t plan to have a baby.

“I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s—. We just had fun,” she said. “And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”