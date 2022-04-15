Friday, April 15, 2022
Rihanna Reveals How A$AP Rocky Transitioned Out Of the Friend Zone

By Ny MaGee
Rihanna preggers
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna showing off her baby bump / Twitter

*Rihanna dished about her bond with A$AP Rocky for Vogue‘s May cover story. 

The singer and beauty mogul is expecting her first child with the rapper and she tells the publication how he was able to transition from the friend zone to become her lover. 

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she tells Vogue. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

The singer said the pandemic brought them closer together. 

“He became my family in that time,” she said. “I love the simple things but also the grand adventures. There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls**t, it’s just us living.”

She continued, “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

READ MORE: Rihanna Reveals Her Pregnancy Cravings: Chocolate and Tangerines

Elsewhere in the interview, Rihanna shared her pregnancy cravings, which include tangerines sprinkled with salt, something commonly eaten in her home country of Barbados.

“It has to be with salt and only with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them,” she tells Vogue. “Trust me, it really is a thing.”

Rihanna is also craving chocolate, saying: “I usually hate desserts, but all of a sudden you come close to me with a chocolate-covered donut and you’ve got my heart forever.”

She also admits that she and Rocky didn’t plan to have a baby. 

“I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of s—. We just had fun,” she said. “And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

Previous articleWomen Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards Returns to Induct Iconic Hitmakers in Washington, DC June 25
Next articleHulu Sets Sammy Davis Jr. Bio from Lee Daniels Starring Elijah Kelly
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

