Thursday, April 14, 2022
Maino Claims He Was Joking About Slave Sex Fantasy Role-Playing

By Ny MaGee
Maino
Maino attends The Heavy Hitters Holiday Party at Counter & Bodega on December 08, 2021, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

*Brooklyn rapper Maino wants y’all to know that he was only joking about enjoying slave-sex role-playing with white women. 

But we don’t believe it was a joke. 

During an interview on Angela Yee’s Lip Service, Maino revealed that he likes to role play as a disobedient runaway slave while having sex with white women.

“I’ve never talked about this before,” he explained. “I play like they whooping me, but most of them don’t even wanna play like that.”

In case you missed it, watch the moment below.

READ MORE: U Ready for This? Maino Likes to Role-Play as a Runaway Slave During Sex with White Women | WATCH

Maino said his slave-sex fantasy usually starts with him saying to his white woman, “ … Listen, you’re gonna act like you’re master’s wife, and I just got whooped by master for eyeballing you,” he continued. “But the whole time, you been really, you know, you liked it, you been eyeballing me. … It’s some freaky shit.”  

He said no woman he’s been with “really went along with it,” which led Yee to ask if he’s down with being called the N-word by a white woman during sex. 

“See this where it goes deep, and this is where I’ll probably be canceled after this,” he said. “It’s not right, though! It’s all fantasy shit. In a fantasy world, because of this…I’ve never, nobody’s ever did it. So the other fantasy is that they whipping me, and they calling me a n***a.”

Yee replied, “So you would want that?” To which Maino said, “Right.”

Asked if he would “feel weird” afterward, he laughed and said, “No, because at the end of the day, the Black dick will rule.”

After catching heat from Black Twitter for his slave-sex fantasy, Maino claimed he was only joking.

Fellow rapper Jim Jones shared a video of him in a car with Maino, who he referred to as “my friend Django.”

“Y’all can’t take a joke? … You n***as ain’t got no sense of humor?” Maino said to the camera. “You don’t like to play around? Well I do!”

Maino also noted on Instagram that he “does not give a f*ck” what people think of him. 

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

