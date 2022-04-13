Wednesday, April 13, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Sex - Erotica

U Ready for This? Maino Likes to Role-Play as a Runaway Slave During Sex with White Women | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Maino - screenshot
Maino – screenshot

*During an interview on Angela Yee’s Lip Service, seasoned rapper Maino revealed that he likes to role play while having sex with white women.

But that’s not the shocking part, Maino went on to say that he likes to play the role of a disobedient runaway slave (Record scratches). “I’ve never talked about this before,” he explained. “I play like they whooping me, but most of them don’t even wanna play like that,” he continued.

Imagine begging a white woman to beat you like a runaway slave! Maino went on to say, “this is my fantasy!” “You’re massa’s wife and I just got whooped by him and the whole time I been eyeballing you and you eyeballing me and I’m gonna come all sweaty after just getting whooped, and you’re going to say no Billie-Joe no.”

Now (we’re) not sure what pale rivers Maino has been swimming in that has caused him to lust after oppression…but Neighbors, do y’all think he’s in the sunken place?

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Viola Davis to Unpack Childhood Poverty and Sexual Abuse in New Memoir

Wait! There’s more …

Check out some responses to Maino’s er … confession.

jamesjeffersonj
Angela Yee gotta be druggin’ her guest lol these rappers get on there and forget they being recorded lol first Ol boy said his mama taught him how to kiss and now this 😂😂
shandinx
some things we should keep to ourselves.
msbutterfli
It’s 2022….and this is what the fuck he chose as a fantasy?!? Jesus ain’t weepin for this here….
kingontherise_
There is something very mental about this.
Previous articleJournalist Takes Legal Action Against Actor Gbenga Akinnagbe Over False Sexual Assault Accusations
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO