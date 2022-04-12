Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Amara La Negra Gives Birth to Premature Twin Girls – Leaves Hospital Without Them 🙁

By Ny MaGee
Amara La Negra

*Reality star Amara La Negra gave birth to premature twin girls in March, and she reportedly left the hospital over the weekend without her babies. 

As reported by SandaRose, the “Love & Hip-Hop: Miami” star, born Diana Danelys De Los Santos, explained in a now-deleted Instagram livestream why her newborns have to stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for a few more days. The singer reportedly named her babies YourMajesty in Spanish (SuMajestad) and YourHighness (SuAlteza). 

La Negra previously suffered a miscarriage. She announced in November that she was expecting again with her Dominican business partner Allan Mueses. The pair are reportedly no longer a couple but plan to co-parent their twins. Watch the video clip below. 

READ MORE: Amara La Negra is Pregnant with Twins: ‘I Will Be A Single Mother’

In a PEOPLE digital cover story, Amara said she’ll raise her twins as a single mother.

“I will be a single mother. I know my babies will depend on me. Father is not the one who makes the child but the one who raises it. In time, if God grants me the blessing of finding the right man, one who supports me, who accepts me with my children, then Amen, he will be well received. But I feel blessed, and I am so happy that I sometimes forget that (I’ll be a single mom). I’m more focused on my babies,” she said. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Las Royal Twins (@lasroyaltwins)

According to Hello Beautiful, Allen was in the delivery room with Amara when their twins were born.

“Grateful to God for the blessing of becoming the father of two beautiful twins. I will love and protect you with everything,” wrote Mueses on his own Instagram account (see clip below). 

The twins already have their own Instagram account, with over 86.3k followers as of Tuesday.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by # Allanmueses# NYC/DR (@allan600)

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

