Amara La Negra is Pregnant with Twins: ‘I Will Be A Single Mother’

*”Love and Hip Hop: Miami” star Amara La Negra has announced she is expecting twins!

The 31-year-old singer shared the exciting news on Instagram on Thursday along with the digital cover of her People En Español feature.

“I’m Pregnant! I’m gonna be a Mom,” she captioned the post. “I’m Pregnant with Twins all Natural”

Amara La Negra intends to raise her babies as a single mother.

“I will be a single mother. I know my babies will depend on me. Father is not the one who makes the child but the one who raises it. In time, if God grants me the blessing of finding the right man, one who supports me, who accepts me with my children, then Amen, he will be well received. But I feel blessed, and I am so happy that I sometimes forget that [I’ll be a single mom]. I am more focused on my babies.”

She added, “Even when I was in a good place with the father, I lost [a baby]. It wasn’t the time. Perhaps he wasn’t the right person either. But may God’s will be done.”

Last month, the reality star hit up social media to share the sad news that she suffered a miscarriage in July.

In a now-deleted IG post, La Negra said after her first missed period, she began experiencing bleeding and “bad cramps.”

“I had no idea what was going on,” wrote La Negra, noting that she figured her symptoms were caused by fibroids (noncancerous tumors in the uterus).

La Negra went on the detail that she suffered a miscarriage in July.

“I cried for days cause I really did want to have that baby!” read the caption. “I’m not getting any younger and I’ve always been afraid of waiting too long ‘til it’s too late. I had so many dreams and hopes that just bled out of me. My motherly and nurturing instincts kicked in, but it was too late.”