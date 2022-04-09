Kandi Burruss Claps Back at Ex Over Reckless Comments About Their Daughter | VIDEO

*Kandi Burruss is clapping back at comments her ex made about their daughter.

In a recent interview, Russell “Block” Spencer suggested that Riley Burruss, 22, — he and Kandi’s adult daughter — is “jealous” of his other children. He also expressed frustration over having to pay child support because Kandi makes more money than him.

“Every last one of my kids lives with me from when they’re born until they graduate except Kandi’s [daughter],” Block said, as reported by The YBF. “I’ve got an accomplished name, [and I gave my kids who lived with me] a lot of stuff. And I think it’s a lot of jealousy because Riley wasn’t in that situation because her mom put me on child support.”

READ MORE: RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Joins R&B Singer Jazmine for ‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Music Video | WATCH

Block went on to say… ”Now, how you got more money than me and their mom and you put me on child support?” he asked.

”Block, you sound nuts,” the interviewer responded.

Kandi responded to Block’s remarks via a meme that said, “I don’t care how well I’m doing, I still need that money you owe me.” She added, “Don’t BLOCK your blessings not doing right by your children…”

Riley also responded to her father on social media, writing: “My mom and I always take the high road. But honestly it’s really upsetting that I constantly have to see you badmouthing us publicly. I was blessed to be raised in a house where my mom provided the best life I could have. No jealousy here. I would appreciate it if you could stop talking about us.”

You can watch Block’s full interview below.