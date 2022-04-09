Saturday, April 9, 2022
HomeFamilyRelationships
News

Kandi Burruss Claps Back at Ex Over Reckless Comments About Their Daughter | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
0

Kandi & Riley
Kandi Burruss & Riley Burruss,

*Kandi Burruss is clapping back at comments her ex made about their daughter.

In a recent interview, Russell “Block” Spencer suggested that Riley Burruss, 22, — he and Kandi’s adult daughter — is “jealous” of his other children. He also expressed frustration over having to pay child support because Kandi makes more money than him. 

“Every last one of my kids lives with me from when they’re born until they graduate except Kandi’s [daughter],” Block said, as reported by The YBF. “I’ve got an accomplished name, [and I gave my kids who lived with me] a lot of stuff. And I think it’s a lot of jealousy because Riley wasn’t in that situation because her mom put me on child support.”

READ MORE: RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Joins R&B Singer Jazmine for ‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Music Video | WATCH

Kandi RHOA
Kandi Burruss RHOA

Block went on to say… ”Now, how you got more money than me and their mom and you put me on child support?” he asked.

”Block, you sound nuts,” the interviewer responded. 

Kandi responded to Block’s remarks via a meme that said, “I don’t care how well I’m doing, I still need that money you owe me.” She added, “Don’t BLOCK your blessings not doing right by your children…”

Riley also responded to her father on social media, writing: “My mom and I always take the high road. But honestly it’s really upsetting that I constantly have to see you badmouthing us publicly. I was blessed to be raised in a house where my mom provided the best life I could have. No jealousy here. I would appreciate it if you could stop talking about us.”

You can watch Block’s full interview below.

Previous articleMan Has Severe Facial Injury Arrest – Cops Insist They DIDN’T do it | WATCH
Next articleDwayne Haskins: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dies At 24 – He was Struck by Vehicle
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO