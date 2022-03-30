RHOA’s Kandi Burruss Joins R&B Singer Jazmine for ‘Bridgerton’-Inspired Music Video | WATCH

*LOS ANGELES — R&B singer and dancer Jazmine debuts the music video for the sultry new single “Money and Cars,” as a 24-hour exclusive on Pinterest TV. “Money and Cars” premieres today on Pinterest TV and will be available on Jazmine’s official YouTube channel following its premiere. Watch the “Money and Cars” music video here.

The release of “Money and Cars” via Pinterest TV is the first partnership of its kind for the new platform. Inspired by the Netflix series Bridgerton, the music video features an all-Black cast and production team, including Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, Lauren Lott (The Young and the Restless), and director Melissa Eno Effa.

“I think it’s important for us as Black women to be seen on and off the camera,” said Jazmine. “It wasn’t until I was much older I realized the effects that lack of representation had on me. This video is very symbolic to the things that make us beautiful as Black women, as women of color, and as creatives. I am happy Pinterest and their team saw the vision and assisted us in making history.”

Declaring her love as more than superficial, “Money and Cars” features Grammy-nominated producer Gourty Maxx (Musiq Soulchild, Tayla Parx, Keke Wyatt) and artist/producer SLiM Wav (Summer Walker, 6lack, Raury). “Money and Cars” was produced by Gourty Maxx.

An Atlanta, Georgia native, Jazmine began her journey in entertainment at the young age of 4 through formal dance training and talent shows. Her passion and talent led her to work with renowned artists, including Xscape and Tamar Braxton and develop partnerships with global brands, including Coca-Cola, Sprite and Sally Beauty. As a rising force in music, Jazmine has garnered more than 200K streams across DSPs.

“Money and Cars” highlights products from reality star and author Porsha Williams’ Go Naked Hair company and from Luxury Original Grillz — both Black-owned businesses.

The single will be featured on Jazmine and Gourty Maxx’s collaborative album to be released in Summer 2022.

source: Joseph Pate