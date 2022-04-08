Friday, April 8, 2022
Kenan Thompson and Wife Calls It Quits After 15 Years Together

By Ny MaGee
Kenan Thompson and wife
Actor Kenan Thompson (R) and his Wife Christina Evangeline (L) attend the 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards – Day 2 at the Microsoft Theater on September 9, 2018, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

*Kenan Thompson and his wife Christina Evangeline are reportedly calling it quits after more than a decade of marriage.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Sources close to the couple tell us they’ve actually been separated for over a year now, successfully co-parenting their two daughters Georgia and Gianna. We’re told lately, Kenan has been in L.A. working on his new show, called “Kenan” and Christina has been in NYC. At this time, neither Kenan nor Christina have filed for divorce … but that’s expected to happen in the near future. Our sources say over time, the two simply grew apart, but are able to remain great friends.

Thompson and Evangeline got hitched in 2011. The former couple have been together for 15 years…11 of which they were married.

READ MORE: ‘SNL’ Star Kenan Thompson Bags $1M for Memoir

Kenan Thompson
Kenan Thompson on SNL

In his namesake NBC comedy series, Thompson plays a widowed father of two daughters. In a February 2021 interview with the “Tonight Show,” the SNL star joked that Evangeline “didn’t love” the widower plotline.

“She was like, ‘Oh, so I’m dead?’” Thompson said, per People. “But, I mean, she was just giving me a hard time. But I was like, ‘Yeah…it’s not you, you know what I mean? It’s a show. It’s a different thing.’”

Meanwhile, we reported earlier that Thompson reportedly bagged $1 million after selling his “humorous memoir,” according to Page Six.

Per the report, Thompson is the latest “SNL” star to pen a memoir. He follows alumni including Tina FeyTracy Morgan, David SpadeColin Jost, Gilda Radner, Amy Poehler, and Jay Mohr.

Thompson has been with “SNL” since 2003 and remains the longest-serving cast member. The actor previously stated that he would stay on SNL “forever.”

“I think about leaving and I fear it,” he told THR’s Awards Chatter podcast in 2018. “This is such a special place, you want to do your part here, but you also want to make room for people that are coming behind you. This was the first year I really started feeling like, ‘OK, I could push out of it now.’ Chris Redd is super-duper strong, and I really look forward to his potential on the show. That was the first time I thought, ‘Maybe I should give this dude more room.’ If that’s the case, then it might be time to move on.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

