Friday, November 19, 2021
‘SNL’ Star Kenan Thompson Bags $1M for Memoir

By Ny MaGee
*“Saturday Night Live” veteran Kenan Thompson has reportedly bagged $1 million after selling his “humorous memoir,” according to Page Six. 

Per the report, Thompson is the latest “SNL” star to pen a memoir. He follows alumni including Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, David Spade, Colin Jost, Gilda Radner, Amy Poehler, and Jay Mohr.

Thompson has been with “SNL” since 2003 and remains the longest-serving cast member. The actor previously stated that he would stay on SNL “forever.”

“I think about leaving and I fear it,” he told THR’s Awards Chatter podcast in 2018. “This is such a special place, you want to do your part here, but you also want to make room for people that are coming behind you. This was the first year I really started feeling like, ‘OK, I could push out of it now.’ Chris Redd is super-duper strong, and I really look forward to his potential on the show. That was the first time I thought, ‘Maybe I should give this dude more room.’ If that’s the case, then it might be time to move on.”

Per the report, earlier this year, Thompson revealed that late “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek was a fan of his “Black Jeopardy!” parody on “SNL.”

“That was the first thing he mentioned,” Thompson said. “He actually said, ‘God bless you for figuring out a way to do a ‘Jeopardy!’ behind the legendary Will Ferrell ‘Jeopardy!’ You know, seems like anything Will Ferrell’s kind of, like, holy grail-ish, off-limits-ish, you know?”

Trebek died from pancreatic cancer in 2020 at age 80.

Trebek, who hosted “Jeopardy” since 1984, had been battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer since announcing the news in March 2019. He immediately started chemo after the diagnosis but made no plans to retire and continued hosting his game show.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

