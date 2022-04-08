Electric Vehicle Experts Talks Affordability, Minority Communities and More on ‘Auto Trends’ (2 Shows)

*With gas prices surging above $4, $5, and $6 a gallon nationally, according to AAA, as a result of Russia invading Ukraine, it’s no coincidence that there has been an uptick in consumers’ interest in fully electric vehicles (EV) or as the industry like to refer to as battery electric vehicles (BEV).

In a two-part radio conversation, Auto Trends with JeffCars.com, a syndicated multicultural automotive radio program, talks with two leading EV experts for its first-ever, high-charged discussion concerning the current state of the EV market. Dr. Jeremy Michalek, who is a professor of mechanical engineering and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University, joins the show with extensive knowledge of the EV market. Michalek, who is one of the foremost EV authorities in academia, is also a co-founder of Carnegie’s Vehicle Electrification Group.

Alongside him is EV analyst Devin Lindsey, who is an associate director at S&P Global. Lindsey, who is one of the automotive industry’s gurus, concentration centers around alternative propulsion, forecasting and market analysis. More importantly, Lindsey is one of the leading African American EV analysts in the field.

These two high-level advisors take us on a fascinating exploration of the ever-expanding EV market. Their engaging exchange covers technology, economic and environmental life cycles and public policy analysis. The conversation also focuses on the affordability of EVs, including solutions and hindrances. Most importantly, Michalek and Lindsey share their input on increasing EV sales within lower-income and minority communities, which are currently underrepresented in this segment.

Moreover, Lindsey thoughtfully examines how if a 2.0 government program similar to “cash for clunkers,” which at the time, targeted aged, less fuel-efficient vehicles, could possibly cripple select segments of the population, if the focus is on trading into EVs.

Equally important, the guests explore the viability of federal tax credits, as well as its impact on automakers who were early adopters of the EV technology. Furthermore, a key question is presented concerning the effects of these government incentives on consumers too.

Lastly, the professor and industry analyst share their collective knowledge on the advantages and drawbacks of plug-in hybrids (PHEV) and BEVs in competition with gas vehicles.

