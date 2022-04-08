Cracker Jack Launches ‘Cracker Jill’ Campaign with Normani [VIDEO]

*Cracker Jacks has tapped singer Normani to serve as the face of the brand’s new Cracker Jill campaign.

The campaign was launched to celebrate women in sports, PEOPLE reports.

“I was in gymnastics since I was 4, and I wanted to go to the Olympics,” Normani, 25, tells the publication about her childhood dreams of becoming a sports star.

“There’s a gymnast named Dominique Dawes that dominated in the Olympic Games,” says the singer. “She really, really inspired me and made me believe I could’ve gone to the Olympics and been as successful as she was. She carried herself with such poise and grace. She was beautiful, and she looked like me, and that’s everything Cracker Jill represents.”

Check out Normani’s new Cracker Jill campaign below.

“We are constantly inspired by the many women who are making history by breaking the mold, and we want to celebrate their achievements while supporting the progress,” said Tina Mahal, vice president, marketing at Frito-Lay North America, per Black Enterprise.

“Cracker Jack has been part of sports for over a century, as records were made and rules changed. We’ve been so inspired by how girls and women are changing the face of the game, so in this spirit we introduce Cracker Jill to show girls that they’re represented even in our most iconic snacks.”

“As a young girl, I remember being inspired by athletes and artists who looked like me,” said Normani.

She recorded a cover of the baseball classic “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” for the campaign. The lyrics were altered to express an empowering message for women athletes.

“Buy me some peanuts and Cracker Jill / No one can stop you if you have the will / So let’s root, root, root for our girl’s dream,” she sings in the Cracker Jill commercial. “We’re adding our face to the game / And we’ll run, throw, with never a doubt / It’s a new ball game.”

Watch the commercial below.