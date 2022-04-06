Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Will Smith Reportedly Hiding Out in Dubai with Crown Prince

By Ny MaGee
Chris Rock and Will Smith
Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at Academy Awards

*According to Roger Friedman of Showbiz411, Will Smith is hiding out in foreign lands with a prince. 

After the Oscars slap, Smith was flown out to Dubai by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aka “Fazza,” per the report

Here’s more from Showbiz 411:

The 39 year old Fazza, as he is known, is a good looking 39 year old entrepreneur, sports man, and businessman. He was married off to a cousin in 2019 and now has a set of twins. When the babies were born, Smith sent custom made gifts to them. Fazza posted a picture of Will with the gifts to his Instagram account. The children call Smith Uncle Will, according to reports.

It’s unclear whether Jada Pinkett Smith is with her hubby in the Middle East. 

Smith’s previously told Esquire’s MidEast website about his visits to Dubai, saying: “I came to Dubai about 15 years ago. I was crossing over to Mumbai. It was the first time that the Emirates Airline had the nonstop from Los Angeles. And so I stayed here a couple days, and it was absolutely amazing to me what the dream of Dubai was.”

He continued, “There are just some places where they fit for you. Sometimes you just show up places, and you don’t know why, but it just agrees with you. Dubai dreams the way I dream. I’m completely at home, and I feel inspired, and I want to create, and I want to be a part of the ideas, and the bridge between the Middle East and America and the West. I just feel like my gifts would be particularly useful here. I want to be a part of it,” he said.

Smith shot his documentary, “The Best Shape of My Life,” from Fazza’s private gym last year. Check out the clip below. 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

