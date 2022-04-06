Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Russell Wilson Shows/Tells How He ‘Bagged’ Ciara in Wake of ‘Sqaure’ Hate | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Russell Wilson & Ciara on Jimmy Kimmel Live (YouTube screenshot)
Russell Wilson & Ciara on Jimmy Kimmel Live (YouTube screenshot)

*While many women have been studying the prayer #Ciara used to find the man of her dreams, we finally find out what Russell Wilson said to his now wife to steal her heart.

The #DenverBroncos quarterback sat down with the crew of “Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Radio” show in February and revealed how he got with the “Body Party” singer.

During his interview on the SiriusXM show, one of Hart’s co-hosts asked Wilson what the one line “that made him bag Ciara was.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: HATER Alert! Channing Crowder Calls Russell Wilson a 'Square' – NFL Star Appears to Respond

Russell & CiaraWilson confessed that he used his old tattered wallet to attract Ciara, but it’s not what you think.

“First of all, I had this wallet, and it was broke down; it was kinda tore up. I had it for a while, you know?” he told the panel.

Wilson continued, “First day we met— and we had been talking for two-and-a-half hours, hanging out — she saw the wallet sitting on the table. She said, ‘What the hell is that? You’re losing with that.’”

The NFL star said he made it clear to Ciara that he never lost and proceeded to school her on the value of his torn-up wallet.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Stepmother of Venus And Serena Williams Files For Bankruptcy to Save Florida Home

 

Wait! There’s MORE …

Check out rapper Plies’ message of support to Russel Wilson in response to him being called a “square” by ex-NFLer Channing Crowder

 

