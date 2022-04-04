Monday, April 4, 2022
HomeNews
News

Channing Crowder Calls Russell Wilson a ‘Square’ and NFL Star Appears to Respond [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

 

The Wilsons
Russell Wilson and Ciara

*Former NFL player Channing Crowder went viral over the weekend after saying Ciara is only with her NFL star husband Russell Wilson because he’s a “square.”

Crowder made the shocking statement during his recent podcast “The Pivot,” and claimed Ciara, who used to date rapper Future and shares a young son with him, would not be married to a “square” like Wilson if he was not wealthy. 

“If Russell didn’t have that bread Ciara wouldn’t be with him…Russel is square…Ciara has a good situation, but you don’t leave Future and get with Russell Wilson,” said Crowder.

“You’re going to leave Future for Russell Wilson? He’s so goddamn square, I love him on the field…he’s a square. He’s a f*cking square,” he added.

Hear more from Crowder via the clip below. 

READ MORE: Seattle Seahawks to Trade Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos

Wilson appeared to respond to Crowder’s comments with a tweet of a Bible verse that read: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law. Galatians 5:22-23 NIV”. 

Check out his tweet below:

Crowder’s remark immediately received backlash, with one Twitter user stating: “So a stable, kind, honorable man and good father is a square? That’s where we are in the 21st century?”

Another user wrote, “Russell Wilson waking up, every other week to “men” taking cheap shots at him unprovoked. All he did was play football, love Ciara & kids, visit hospitals, open a school, start a charity & is a best selling author. Russ is a reminder that some of y’all aren’t man enough.”

Russell and Ciara
Russell Wilson (L) and Ciara / Getty Images North America

There were plenty of users who agree with Crowder. One commenter wrote, “Right, he also talked out of the side of his mouth at every turn, said he wanted to retire a Seahawk while forcing his way out, complained he gets hit too much, while he was the one holding the ball forever, etc etc.  He isn’t blameless.”

Another added, “I think Russell Wilson is probably a good guy in real life, but some of the things he does and says on camera bother me. It seems fake/corny. But again, just my opinion.”

Do you agree with Crowder’s take on Russell and Ciara? Sound off in the comments.

Previous articleKevin Samuels Reads ‘Sad’ Letter Willow Smith Wrote to Tupac at Age 11 [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO