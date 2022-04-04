Music Icon Dr. Jody Watley Celebrates National Library Week

Jody Salutes Libraries And Their Role in Communities!

*Music icon Jody Watley celebrates National Library Week and salutes libraries and their role in the community.

The theme for National Library Week 2022 (April 3-9) is “Connect with Your Library,” and promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers, and other resources.

Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas, and classes—in addition to books. Most importantly libraries also connect communities to each other. Overall, the theme is an explicit call to action—an invitation for communities to join, visit, or advocate for their local libraries.

Dr. Watley says, “Libraries play an important role in our communities and it’s important to salute them, support library workers and promote library use.”

As a solo artist, the pop and R&B singer has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number 1’s, 15 Top 40 Singles, Gold and platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement, 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award and nominations from the American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards.

In March 2022, the distinguished icon received her first Honorary Doctorate

Degree Doctor of Philosophy in Entrepreneurship & Business Administration from the T.I.U.A. School of Business, an affiliate of Trinity International University of Ambassador. Dr. Watley is also the recipient of the Women of Distinction Award from United Nations Global Women Foundation.

You can follow her on social media @jodywatley