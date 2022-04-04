Monday, April 4, 2022
HomeArtsLiterature
Entertainment

Music Icon Dr. Jody Watley Celebrates National Library Week

By Fisher Jack
0

Jody Salutes Libraries And Their Role in Communities!

Jody Watley READ POSTER (UPDATED)
Jody Watley

*Music icon Jody Watley celebrates National Library Week and salutes libraries and their role in the community.

The theme for National Library Week 2022 (April 3-9) is “Connect with Your Library,” and promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers, and other resources.

Libraries also offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas, and classes—in addition to books. Most importantly libraries also connect communities to each other. Overall, the theme is an explicit call to action—an invitation for communities to join, visit, or advocate for their local libraries.

Dr. Watley says, “Libraries play an important role in our communities and it’s important to salute them, support library workers and promote library use.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Will Smith, Kanye and Steve Harvey Among Most Shocking Live TV Moments

Jody Watley (03-10-22)
Jody Watley

As a solo artist, the pop and R&B singer has 6 Billboard Hot 100 Top Ten Singles, 13 Number 1 Dance Singles, 2 R&B Number 1’s, 15 Top 40 Singles, Gold and platinum albums, 2007 Billboard Dance Lifetime Achievement, 2017 recipient of the Black Music Honors Crossover Music Icon Award and nominations from the American Music Awards, MTV Awards, NAACP Awards and Soul Train Awards.

In March 2022, the distinguished icon received her first Honorary Doctorate

Degree Doctor of Philosophy in Entrepreneurship & Business Administration from the T.I.U.A. School of Business, an affiliate of Trinity International University of Ambassador. Dr. Watley is also the recipient of the Women of Distinction Award from United Nations Global Women Foundation.

You can follow her on social media @jodywatley

Previous articleBlac Chyna Shares Update About Kardashian Lawsuit: ‘What They Did Was So Wrong’
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO