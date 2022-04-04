Monday, April 4, 2022
HomeEntertainmentTelevision
News

Will Smith, Kanye and Steve Harvey Among Most Shocking Live TV Moments

By Ny MaGee
0

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock - GettyImages
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock – GettyImages

*Will Smith’s Oscar slap may go down as the wildest moment in television history, joining other shocking scenes that have played out on live TV.

Smith recently resigned from the Oscars Academy after smacking Chris Rock for cracking a joke about his wife. 

The 53-year-old veteran ctor acknowledged his actions were “shocking, painful, and inexcusable” in an statement shared after the assaulted Rock at the Academy Awards last month. 

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith said. 

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

Meanwhile, let’s revisit some other notorious, live TV moments that left us just as shocked at the Oscars slap. 

READ MORE: Academy Member Says Oscars Slap ‘Has Tarnished’ Will Smith

justin timberlake & janet jackson1

JANET JACKSON’S WARDROBE ‘MALFUNCTION’ at SUPER BOWL:

We previously reported that the stylist who worked with Jackson for her infamous 2004 Super Bowl appearance revealed that it was Justin Timberlake who pushed for the “wardrobe malfunction” that made international headlines. 

Wayne Scot Lukas, a stylist to the stars, told Page Six that Timberlake wanted to outdo Britney SpearsMadonna and Christina Aguilera, who made jaws drop when they kissed during their performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Page Six writes, “Lukas told us that the original concept was for Jackson to be in a pearl G-string” similar to the one worn by actress Kim Cattrall in an episode of “Sex and the City”.

“Janet was going to be in a Rocha dress, and [Justin] was going to step on the back of her dress to reveal her butt in this pearl G-string,” Lukas told the outlet. But “the outfit changed a couple of days before, and you saw the magic.”

During their Super Bowl halftime show, Timberlake ripped open the top of Jackson’s outfit, briefly exposing her breast. He would later call the incident a “wardrobe malfunction.”

“I wouldn’t call it a wardrobe ‘malfunction’ in a million years. It was the most functioning wardrobe in history. As a stylist, it did what it was intended to do,” Lukas said.

steve-harvey

Steve Harvey Announces Wrong Winner at Miss Universe:

In 2015, Steve Harvey made a major boo-boo when he announced the WRONG winner of the Miss Universe pageant in Las Vegas. The veteran comedian announced Miss Colombia as the winner, but she was actually the first runner-up. Miss Philippines was the real winner. Later on the Steve Harvey Morning Show, Harvey explained what happened that fateful night.

“Immediately after it happened, they asked the pageant people to come to the press conference,” Harvey recalled. “I wasn’t scheduled to be at a press conference, so I went to the press conference and made all the apologies there,” he said, adding, “Here’s the situation: Now, when the mistake was made, when I said the wrong woman’s name, I can only give information I had. No one knows, and that information is not in the teleprompter because you’ve got two women standing there. I read what was on the teleprompter, then I read what was on the card.”

KANYE’S OUTBURST DURING HURRICANE KATRINA TELETHON:

In 2005, Kanye West attacked President George W. Bush over the government’s response to Hurricane Katrina. The rapper appeared with comedian and actor Mike Myers to solicit donations for the victims. West reportedly decided at the last moment to ignore the message displayed on the teleprompter and told Myers, “Yo. I’m going to ad-lib a little bit.”

Myers stuck to the script, while West shocked viewers when he said: “George Bush doesn’t care about black people.”

You can relive the moment via the YouTube clip above.

WILL SMITH SLAPS CHRIS ROCK AT THE ACADEMY AWARDS:

As we have reported for days now, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards last Sunday after the comedian cracked a joke about Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. By now you know why and how the assault went down — but in case you missed it, watch the slap heard around the world via the YouTube clip above.

Check out more wild live TV moments via MovieWeb

Previous articleVideo Shows Alleged Killer Counting Cash Received for Murder of TSA Agent
Next articleAll 6 Victims in Sacramento Mass Shooting Identified – Police Arrest a Suspect | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO