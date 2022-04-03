Ye Told Kim K ‘He’s Going Away to Get Help’ – Do You Believe Him?

*It looks like we won’t be seeing Kanye wilding out on Instagram any time soon. According to @pagesix, Kanye told Kim he was “going away to get help” after all the online drama.

Kanye has been open about his mental health issues before, but his recent behavior on Instagram towards Kim and her new boo Pete, had fans wondering if he was okay mentally. Now, according to a source close to the family, he has agreed to stop harassing the couple and stop making public appearances so he can fully heal and move on.

“For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better,” the source told Page Six.

Kanye’s rep also responded back to Page Six confirming that Kanye is stepping away from the media to focus on his kids.

“At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.”

