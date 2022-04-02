This Woman (Shay Johson) is Making Money by Lying About Being Tyre Sampson’s Cousin

*You may recall the tragic accident of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson who lost his life from falling from ICON Park’s Free Fall ride. Apparently, a woman is pretending to be related to Tyre and his family by posing as his cousin.

Shay Johnson has allegedly been receiving donations, hosted a balloon release and appeared crying on the news. Johnson is even claiming she spoke to Tyre who was in Orlando from St. Louis last week for spring break, not long before he died. “He really wanted to ride the swing, and they told him that he was too big. Then he said he went to the SlingShot and they told him he’s too big for that. But y’all didn’t let him get on those two. but y’all let him get on (the FreeFall) being overweight,” Johnson said. She even goes as far as “He was a football player, all A’s, never got in no trouble. He was a good boy,”

Immediate family members and close friends of the family have taken to social media to reveal that Shay Johnson is not related to them in any way. They are pleading that those who want to support Tyre and his family donate directly to his mother’s page.

