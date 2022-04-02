Saturday, April 2, 2022
HomeCrime
Crime

This Woman (Shay Johson) is Making Money by Lying About Being Tyre Sampson’s Cousin

By Fisher Jack
0

Shay Johnson - Tyre Sampson - screenshot
Shay Johnson – Tyre Sampson – screenshot

*You may recall the tragic accident of 14-year-old Tyre Sampson who lost his life from falling from ICON Park’s Free Fall ride. Apparently, a woman is pretending to be related to Tyre and his family by posing as his cousin.

Shay Johnson has allegedly been receiving donations, hosted a balloon release and appeared crying on the news. Johnson is even claiming she spoke to Tyre who was in Orlando from St. Louis last week for spring break, not long before he died. “He really wanted to ride the swing, and they told him that he was too big. Then he said he went to the SlingShot and they told him he’s too big for that. But y’all didn’t let him get on those two. but y’all let him get on (the FreeFall) being overweight,” Johnson said. She even goes as far as  “He was a football player, all A’s, never got in no trouble. He was a good boy,”

Immediate family members and close friends of the family have taken to social media to reveal that Shay Johnson is not related to them in any way. They are pleading that those who want to support Tyre and his family donate directly to his mother’s page.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: ATL Mother Shot by Officer – She was Waving Gun Outside School | VIDEO

Previous articleAt Some Point the Nets Should Rule Ben Simmons Out For Season
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO