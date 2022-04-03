Most Americans Have Sided with Chris Rock, According to Twitter Data

*If this were a presidential contest, Chris Rock would be winning in most states, according to an article published on The Hill. As of now, he has 41 states under his belt against Will Smith’s 9 states. And yes, this is about the Oscar ceremony incident where Will Smith ended up slapping the comedian.

The sports gambling company BetOnline.ag on Tuesday released a map based on geotagged Twitter data that shows most Americans support Rock over the “Men in Black” star. Most Twitter users in the 41 states think Will Smith was wrong to slap Rock, while only 9 states have many siding with Will Smith on the public drama that took many by surprise, including Rock himself. These were Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Mississippi, Alabama, South Carolina, and New Hampshire.

Most Will Smith supporters were highly concentrated in Mississippi, at 75.4%, while Rock’s supporters were mainly in Maine, at 98.2%.

On Sunday (03-27-22) at the 94th annual Academy Award, Rock made what he perhaps considered a good-natured joke about Smith’s wife. However, Smith didn’t take it kindly. The “King Richard” actor took to the stage as if going to shake Rock’s hand for a good joke, only to strike him on the face with his open hand.

The data is based on 200,000 tweets tracked by the online betting firm. Hashtags such as #TeamWill or #TeamChris accompanied the tweets.

Smith offered an apology for his behavior to Rock, terming it “unacceptable and inexcusable.”