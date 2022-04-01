Friday, April 1, 2022
What Should Chris Rock and Comedians NOT Say?

By Fisher Jack
Chris Rock
*What should Chris Rock and other comedians not say in their acts?  The Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show, host and  Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson will helm an on-air town hall on the issue. His special guest is noted Comedian/artist Daryl Mooney.

Air Date: Saturday  April 2 9:00 to 10:00 AM PST Noon to 1:00 PM EST on Pacifica Radio 90. 7 FM streamed at kpfk.org  Facebook Livestreamed https://www.facebook.com/hutchinsonreport  

“The Chris Rock Academy Awards controversy ignited a furious debate over what comedians  shouldn’t say,” says Hutchinson, ” On the townhall, Mooney, listeners and respondents will weigh in on this always thorny issue.”

Daryl Mooney (BlogTalkRadio)
Fisher Jack

The news you want – unfiltered.
COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

