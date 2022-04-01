What Should Chris Rock and Comedians NOT Say?

*What should Chris Rock and other comedians not say in their acts? The Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show, host and Los Angeles Urban Policy Roundtable President Earl Ofari Hutchinson will helm an on-air town hall on the issue. His special guest is noted Comedian/artist Daryl Mooney.

Air Date: Saturday April 2 9:00 to 10:00 AM PST Noon to 1:00 PM EST on Pacifica Radio 90. 7 FM streamed at kpfk.org Facebook Livestreamed https://www.facebook.com/hutchinsonreport

“The Chris Rock Academy Awards controversy ignited a furious debate over what comedians shouldn’t say,” says Hutchinson, ” On the townhall, Mooney, listeners and respondents will weigh in on this always thorny issue.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Eddie Murphy in Talks to Play George Clinton in Biopic