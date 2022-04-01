Eddie Murphy in Talks to Play George Clinton in Biopic

*Eddie Murphy is reportedly in talks to play George Clinton in an upcoming biopic.

The project will chronicle Clinton’s early life in North Carolina up until the formation of his famed funk group Parliament and Funkadelic, Variety reports. Murphy will star and serve as a producer on the biopic which is said to be a passion project for the actor/comedian.

In related news, Murphy will reprise his role as Alex Foley in the fourth installment of “Beverly Hills Cop.” Netflix picked up the rights to expand the franchise with Jerry Bruckheimer reportedly set to produce.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project comes after a one-time licensing deal between Netflix and Paramount to produce another installment of the hit cop franchise. Viacom CEO Bob Bakish said the licensing deal “will produce a new film based on an iconic IP and further expands our relationship with this important original production client.”

Later this year, Murphy will appear in Netflix’s “You People,” a film directed by Kenya Barris and co-written by Jonah Hill. The project continues Murphy’s relationship with the streaming giant, as he signed a three-picture and first-look film deal in 2021.

Under the pact, Murphy will star in three films for Amazon Studios and develop original film projects for Prime Video and Studios with the potential to star.

The first pic under the deal was the hugely successful “Coming 2 America.” Following its release on Prime Video, the comedy was the #1 streamed movie of the weekend, with the #1 opening weekend of any other streaming movie in 2021 to date, and #1 opening weekend of any streaming movie in the past 12 months (post-COVID theater closures), per third party Screen Engine/ASI’s weekly PostVODTM ranking.

The film also topped Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings among all streamed SVOD content.