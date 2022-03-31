Jason Momoa Confirms Marriage to Lisa Bonet is Over: ‘We’re Family Forever’

*Jason Momoa has reportedly confirmed that the thrill is gone between himself and his estranged wife Lisa Bonet.

“We’re not back together. We’re family. … We have two beautiful children together,” the “Aquaman” star, 42, told “Access Hollywood” on the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars Sunday night.

“We’re not getting back together. We’re family forever,” he reiterated.

A source previously claimed to Hollywood Life that Momoa and Bonet, 54, had reconciled following their initial split.

A month after announcing they had called it quits, Momoa and Bonet reportedly reunited.

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” an insider told HollywoodLife. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

Momoa announced his separation from Bonet on January 12. The couple shares two children, 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” he said in a since-deleted statement posted on his Instagram page at the time. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

Momoa continued, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”

Bonet and Momoa had been dating since 2005 before tying the knot in 2017.