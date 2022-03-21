Monday, March 21, 2022
Lenny Kravitz Bonds with ‘Brother’ Jason Momoa on Motorcycle Outing [PHOTO]

By Ny MaGee
Lenny Kravitz with family
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz, and Zoe Kravitz at Entertainment Weekly’s Party to Celebrate the Best Director Oscar Nominees held at Chateau Marmont on February 25, 2010, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/WireImage)

*Lisa Bonet’s ex Lenny Kravitz shared a photo on Saturday of him and her current husband Jason Momoa enjoying a motorcycle ride. 

“Ride or die. Brothers for life,” the “Fly Away” Kravitz captioned the photo. 

Lenny’s daughter with Bonet, actress Zoë Kravitz, commented under the photo: “Well isn’t this just adorable. love you both so much.”

Check out the brotherly love post below. 

READ MORE: Jason Momoa Moves Back Into Family Home with Lisa Bonet After Announcing Their Split

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lenny Kravitz (@lennykravitz)

Bonet and Momoa are said to be working on their marriage after the “Aqua Man” star announced in a since-deleted Instagram post in January that they were separating after 17 years together. 

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the statement read. “And so We share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”

The statement continued, “The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become.”

Momoa announced his separation from Bonet on January 12. The couple shares two children, 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf

A month after publicly confirming their shocking split, Mamoa reportedly moved back into the family home and he and Lisa are on the road to reconciliation.

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” an insider shared with HollywoodLife. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.”

The actress was recently photographed wearing her wedding ring, according to reports. 

“Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around,” the source added.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

