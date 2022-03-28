Sheryl Lee Ralph to Introduce Inaugural MOBE Educational Symposium

*Washington, D.C. – MOBE, the Marketing Opportunities in Business and Entertainment Symposium, the leading advanced marketing conference and one of the longest-running marketing and business accelerating platforms, is proud to announce its first annual summit for K-12 educators, institution builders, and educational influencers. The “Independent Educational Narrative: HBCUs & Beyond” will be held virtually via the HOPIN platform on Thursday, April 21st. The inaugural education day event will be introduced by Sheryl Lee Ralph (ABC’s Abbott Elementary).

Developed in partnership with TeachAkoma, LLC founder & CEO Kilolo Moyo-White, and Spread Karma Marketing, the conference will leverage educational partnerships between traditionally independent Black Institutions, educators, teachers, bloggers, journalists, and business entrepreneurs. The panel discussions will feature national institutional leaders, including Dr. Bettina Love, Dr. Howard Fuller & Atlantis Browder, to name a few. Educators participating in the conference will receive CTLE certification credit hours for participation.

“I’m thrilled and honored to lead this effort during an extremely critical period for Black teachers K-12. On April 21st #MOBEed is shining the light on educators. Industry thought leaders will discuss breakthroughs in traditional education and the Olympian efforts to challenge the structural barriers that are deterrents for our children,” said Kilolo Moyo-White. “Moreover, we’ll discuss how the Critical Race Theory conversation has transformed into Culturally Responsive Teaching and what that means for our future. MOBE allows us to acknowledge the past and places us on the threshold of change, raising Black voices and creating new success models.”

Topics covered during the education conference will include:

Institution Building: What does it take to build a sustainable educational institution?

Sustaining Institutional Practice: Elevating Successful models of learning

Essential elements of transformative classroom models

The impact of cultural infusion through language, music, and dance

Liberatory Pedagogy & Abolitionist Pedagogy within the classroom

IEN HBCUs & Beyond will also feature 2 HBCU Author Panels that will feature written text authored by HBCU alumni, moderated by Kevan Turman & The Brothers Brunch.

Registrants will also have the rare opportunity to hear from HBCU graduates who have pushed beyond barriers to impact change in education. School administrators, teachers, and homeschool learning pods must register before April 1st for the reduced rate to attend #MOBEed.

The “Independent Educational Narrative: HBCUs & Beyond educational conference is the first part of a two-day 2022 MOBE Symposium, held virtually on April 21 and 22. As part of its 30th Anniversary celebration, MOBE will challenge U.S. brands, marketing executives, and entrepreneurs to find innovative “Solutions For Reimagining our Future” on Friday, April 22nd, day two of the annual Symposium.

Founded in 1992 by industry trailblazer Yvette Moyo, MOBE aims to harness the purchasing power of the Black consumer and convenes annually to share innovations and success strategies typically overlooked by general market executives. Over the past 30 years, the organization has introduced Black businesses and products and steered financial resources to entrepreneurs to accelerate their success.

Corporations, agencies, entrepreneurs, media, educators, administrators, and marketing executives can now register for the virtual MOBE Symposium held on the Hopin platform. For more information, visit MOBEsymposium.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and connect with us on Linkedin for more information about the conference.

The MOBE 30th Anniversary Symposium is sponsored by Prudential, BET Networks, and AARP.