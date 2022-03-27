Sunday, March 27, 2022
HomeDeaths/We Remember
Deaths/We Remember

‘Never Find Someone Like You’ Singer Keith Martin Found Dead – He was 55

By Fisher Jack
0

Keith Martin (Instagram)
Keith Martin (Instagram)

*Keith Martin, known for his smash hit “Never Find Someone Like You” has passed away at the age of 55.

The singer was found dead at his home in Quezon City, Phillippines on Friday, according to local police. Authorities arrived at the home after building workers were alerted by neighbors that a smell was coming from the home and officials said he could’ve been deceased for a week.

Prior to his death, Martin moved to Manila in 2004 to be an in-house producer for EMI Philippines to help develop careers for Asian artists as reported by the New York Post.

Martin’s rise to fame started after his hit song, “Never Find Someone Like You,” was featured in “Bad Boys.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Angela Bassett Says ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is Going to Top the Original | WATCH

Previous article‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Celebrates 30 Years – Director and Star Reminisce Over ’90s Sports Classic
Next articleAn ‘Uncensored’ Taye Diggs Speaks on PAIN of Being Called ‘White Boy’ | WATCH
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO