‘Never Find Someone Like You’ Singer Keith Martin Found Dead – He was 55

*Keith Martin, known for his smash hit “Never Find Someone Like You” has passed away at the age of 55.

The singer was found dead at his home in Quezon City, Phillippines on Friday, according to local police. Authorities arrived at the home after building workers were alerted by neighbors that a smell was coming from the home and officials said he could’ve been deceased for a week.

Prior to his death, Martin moved to Manila in 2004 to be an in-house producer for EMI Philippines to help develop careers for Asian artists as reported by the New York Post.

Martin’s rise to fame started after his hit song, “Never Find Someone Like You,” was featured in “Bad Boys.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Angela Bassett Says ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ is Going to Top the Original | WATCH