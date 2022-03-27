Sunday, March 27, 2022
Missing Woman Found Dead in ATL Home – Suspect Kills Self in Attic | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Teante Jones
*ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — A woman who was reported missing to the Fairburn Police Department is dead after an incident late Saturday night.

According to the South Fulton Police Department, they responded to a home on Sable Chase Lane near Buffington Road in southwest Atlanta around 11 p.m. regarding a person deceased.

Upon arrival, they discovered 30-year-old Teante Jones had been shot and killed.

The suspected shooter, identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Southern, was barricaded in the attic of the home. South Metro Regional SWAT responded and crisis negotiators contacted Southern. However, he refused to surrender and shot and killed himself.

The GBI was called in because police officers were on scene, but an investigation was determined not to be needed due to no use of force by law enforcement.

The relationship between the victim and Southern is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

