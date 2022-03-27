Sunday, March 27, 2022
After Assaulting Chris Rock, Will Smith Wins Best Actor | WATCH Tearful Speech

By Fisher Jack
Will Smith wins Best Actor Oscar - screenshot
*Welp! Will Smith certainly had an evening at the Oscars that he AND we won’t soon forget. Moments after laying hands on comic Chris Rock for joking about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, Will won the 2022 Oscar’s Best Actor award for his role as Richard Williams in “King Richard.”

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” he said, as he began his acceptance speech

“In this time in my life, in this moment, I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world. Making this film, I got to protect Aunjanue Ellis, who was one of the most strongest, most delicate people I ever met. I got to protect Saniyya (Sidney) and Demi (Singleton), the two actresses that played Venus and Serena. I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Will Smith SLAPS Chris Rock At Oscars | WATCH-it-Happen

Smith also said he had to suffer disrespect in his career. “You gotta smile you gotta pretend like that’s ok,” he said.

He continued: “I know to do what we do you gotta be able to take abuse, you gotta be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business, you gotta be able to have people disrespecting you. And you gotta smile and pretend that that’s Ok.”

He also noted that Denzel Washington gave him sound advice after the punch.

The rest of his speech got even more emotional.

“I want to say thank you to Venus and Serena and the entire Williams family for entrusting me with your story. That’s what I want to do. I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern. I want to apologize to the academy. I want to apologize to all of my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me; it’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people … Art imitates life; I looked like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things. … Being able to love and care for my mother, my family, my wife … thank you for this honor, thank you for this moment. Thank you; hoping the academy invites me back.”

Fisher Jack









