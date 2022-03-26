‘Tell My Mommy and Daddy I Love Them,’ Says Teen Before Falling to His Death | VIDEO

*The father of the teenage boy who fell to his death from a theme park ride is speaking out and demanding answers. In an exclusive interview with @fox35orlando, Yarnell Samson said his son knew he was in danger — and he wants to make sure no other child feels like that again.

His son Tyre Sampson, 14, was visiting ICON Park in Orlando, Florida, as part of an American football program and joined his friends on the “Orlando Free-Fall” ride. The father explained to the outlet that “when the ride took off, that’s when [his son] was feeling uncomfortable. He was like, ‘this thing is moving,’ you know what I’m saying. And he was like, ‘what’s going on?’” Samson told Fox 35. “And that’s when he started freaking out,” the dad continued.

The teen then told the friends beside him: “If I don’t make it down, tell … Please tell my mama and daddy I love them.” The father said, “for him to say something like that, he must have felt something,” Samson told the outlet. Sadly, his son tragically plummeted from the ride when it was about halfway down its 430-foot descent on Thursday. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. The heartbroken father is now demanding to know why his 6-foot-5, 340-pound son was allowed on the ride after he was stopped from getting on other rides due to his size.

(Wait! There’s more. the father has hired Attorney Ben Crump. Read more below the IG post.)

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: In New Book: Kamala Harris Felt Disrespected by White House Aides

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked)

Wait! There’s more …

Attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard have been hired on retainer by the family of Tyre Sampson, who fell to his death from the Orlando Free Fall ride late Thursday night.

A joint release from Ben Crump Law and Hilliard Martinez Gonzales announced the family’s separate retainment of the attorneys. As reported above, Tyre Sampson fell from the ride Thursday night, and the incident is still under investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Crump said in a statement: “this family is shocked and heartbroken at the loss of their son. This young man was the kind of son every parent hopes for — an honor roll student, an aspiring athlete, and a kind-hearted person who cared about others. Needless to say, his family is absolutely devastated. A fun theme park visit with his football team should not have ended in tragedy. Bob Hilliard and I, on behalf of both parents, Yarnell and Neki, intend to get answers for Tyre’s grieving family and request prayers as they shoulder this unthinkable loss.”

Read/learn MORE atWESH.com.