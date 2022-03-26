In New Book: Kamala Harris Felt Disrespected by White House Aides

*As detailed in The Washington Post, Kamala Harris‘ team has been making a significant effort to change her political path in recent months. The US Vice President hired Jamal Simmons as her communications director. Simmons is a long-time democratic analyst. This incident happened when many people talked about her office inconsistency. People wanted to know her political wins and her daily duties.

On several occasions, Kamala’s office was accused of dysfunctional communication. Political analysts have characterized this as unfair media coverage of the first female VP of Black and Indian roots.

According to Politico, the vice president felt slighted by the white house staff, who didn’t stand when she entered a room. These kinds of perceived snubs are part of a book by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, the New York Times correspondents. The book, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,” states that an uneasy relationship exists between president Biden’s West Wing and Kamala Harris’ staffers.

Harris’ advisers believe that President Biden’s entire staff in the West Wing doesn’t give the Vice President the respect she deserves. The book says, “Harris worried that Biden’s staff looked down on her. She fixated on real and perceived snubs in ways the West Wing found tedious.”

Burns and Martin state that Kamala had her chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, set up a meeting with Anita Dunn, Biden’s senior advisors. Flournoy expressed the Vice President’s discontentment with the White House staffers who don’t usually stand when she enters a room. Dunn, a renowned political strategist, told Playbook she wouldn’t comment on the issue.

Dunn stated that West Wing staffers are people of respect and integrity. The staffers respect the vice president, her office, the excellent work for the president and the country.