Saturday, March 26, 2022
HomeLiteratureBooks
Books

In New Book: Kamala Harris Felt Disrespected by White House Aides

By Fisher Jack
0

Kamala Harris (screenshot)
Kamala Harris speaks in Selma, Alabama on the 57th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, a landmark event of the civil rights movement. – screenshot

*As detailed in The Washington Post, Kamala Harris‘ team has been making a significant effort to change her political path in recent months. The US Vice President hired Jamal Simmons as her communications director. Simmons is a long-time democratic analyst. This incident happened when many people talked about her office inconsistency. People wanted to know her political wins and her daily duties.

On several occasions, Kamala’s office was accused of dysfunctional communication. Political analysts have characterized this as unfair media coverage of the first female VP of Black and Indian roots.

According to Politico, the vice president felt slighted by the white house staff, who didn’t stand when she entered a room. These kinds of perceived snubs are part of a book by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin, the New York Times correspondents. The book, “This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future,”  states that an uneasy relationship exists between president Biden’s West Wing and Kamala Harris’ staffers.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Rachael Ray, Kandi Burress, & Chef Aaron Sanchez Do ‘Breakfast At Tamron’s’ | WATCH

This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's FutureHarris’ advisers believe that President Biden’s entire staff in the West Wing doesn’t give the Vice President the respect she deserves. The book says, “Harris worried that Biden’s staff looked down on her. She fixated on real and perceived snubs in ways the West Wing found tedious.”

Burns and Martin state that Kamala had her chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, set up a meeting with Anita Dunn, Biden’s senior advisors. Flournoy expressed the Vice President’s discontentment with the White House staffers who don’t usually stand when she enters a room. Dunn, a renowned political strategist, told Playbook she wouldn’t comment on the issue.

Dunn stated that West Wing staffers are people of respect and integrity. The staffers respect the vice president, her office, the excellent work for the president and the country.

Previous articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: Marvin Sapp Preps for ‘Substance’ Album – Single ‘All in Your Hands’ Out Now
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO