Tucker Carlson Calls Black SCOTUS Nom a ‘Carbon Copy’ of ‘Affluent’ White Liberals | VIDEO

*Fox News host Tucker Carlson takes issue with Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson being a “carbon copy” of every affluent white liberal I’ve ever met.”

“If you want a Black candidate – I’m serious, I think the country would get better representation from…,” he said on the second day of Jackson’s confirmation hearings. “She’s just a carbon copy of everyone in the neighborhood I spent my life in,” he added, referring to La Jolla in San Diego.

“If you picked a rap star off the street, that person’s views would more likely be closer to the views of the average American than the views of this woman, I would argue,” Carlson said.

“I would bet money on it, actually,” he added.

Carlson also reacted to Jackson’s refusal to define what a woman is.

On Tuesday, Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, pressed Jackson to define the word ‘woman,’ but Jackson refused to answer it because, as she stated, “I’m not a biologist.”

In his broadcast on Wednesday night, Carlson said “for a world-famous scholar like Ketanji Jackson” the question “should have been effortless.”

“Pause for a second and marinate in the awe-inspiring stupidity of her answer,” said Carlson, as reported by Daily Mail. “We can say with certainty she is clearly a sub genius and probably shouldn’t be on the Supreme Court.”

Carlson noted that Jackson should have responded that “a woman is a human being with two X chromosomes”

“Imagine if she said that, what an answer that would have been. Do you know a single person wouldn’t have cheered?” he added.

“If we can’t say for certain who’s a woman, how are we going to enforce Joe Biden’s famous Violence Against Women Act? Why do we have such an act? Who would care?”

Meanwhile, inquiring minds want to know: How can a judge rule on women’s rights, if the judge cannot define what a woman is?