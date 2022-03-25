Friday, March 25, 2022
Tucker Carlson Calls Black SCOTUS Nom a ‘Carbon Copy’ of ‘Affluent’ White Liberals | VIDEO

By Ny MaGee
*Fox News host Tucker Carlson takes issue with Supreme Court Justice nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson being a “carbon copy” of every affluent white liberal I’ve ever met.”

“If you want a Black candidate – I’m serious, I think the country would get better representation from…,” he said on the second day of Jackson’s confirmation hearings. “She’s just a carbon copy of everyone in the neighborhood I spent my life in,” he added, referring to La Jolla in San Diego.

“If you picked a rap star off the street, that person’s views would more likely be closer to the views of the average American than the views of this woman, I would argue,” Carlson said.

“I would bet money on it, actually,” he added.

Carlson also reacted to Jackson’s refusal to define what a woman is. 

READ MORE: Ketanji Brown Jackson: Key Takeaways from 4 Days of Confirmation Hearings

Ketanji Brown Jackson - Getty
On Tuesday, Senator Marsha Blackburn, a Tennessee Republican, pressed Jackson to define the word ‘woman,’ but Jackson refused to answer it because, as she stated, “I’m not a biologist.” 

In his broadcast on Wednesday night, Carlson said “for a world-famous scholar like Ketanji Jackson” the question “should have been effortless.”

“Pause for a second and marinate in the awe-inspiring stupidity of her answer,” said Carlson, as reported by Daily Mail. “We can say with certainty she is clearly a sub genius and probably shouldn’t be on the Supreme Court.”

Carlson noted that Jackson should have responded that “a woman is a human being with two X chromosomes” 

“Imagine if she said that, what an answer that would have been. Do you know a single person wouldn’t have cheered?” he added. 

“If we can’t say for certain who’s a woman, how are we going to enforce Joe Biden’s famous Violence Against Women Act? Why do we have such an act? Who would care?”

Meanwhile, inquiring minds want to know: How can a judge rule on women’s rights, if the judge cannot define what a woman is?

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

