Friday, March 25, 2022
HomeMedia
Media

It’s Over – Black News Channel/BNC to Shut Down: Report

By Fisher Jack
0

BNC weekday on-air personalities (left to right):
Lauren McCoy, Kevan Smith, Fred Hickman, Laverne
McGee, Anthony Amey and Rarione Maniece.

*For the most part, no one will even notice because for the most part no one even knew it existed. Unfortunately, the Black News Channel/BNC is shutting down or will have already shut down by the time you read this. Yep, it’s like that. As soon as today, Friday (03-25-22), the Los Angeles Times reported, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Those people told the Times that Shad Khan (the owner of the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars) did not want to continue investing in the news outlet. The Times’ story also says BNC employees were told on Thursday that their paychecks would be delayed and the company did not make payroll the following day (today).

The bottom line is that BNC’s staff of 230 — a vast majority of whom are people of color — are out of work. They have been told benefits will last through next week and there will be no severance, according to one person briefed on the plans.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: A Pissed Off NWA Punches Southwest Employee At Atlanta Airport | WATCH

Shad Khan - Getty
Shad Khan – Getty

Owners tried to sell Black News Channel to Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios, but those efforts were unsuccessful, the news site noted.

Nielsen data showed that the news outlet has an average audience size of less than 10,000 viewers despite a reach of 50 million satellite and cable households.

According to the Times, employees were angry and surprised by the anticipated announcement. The development comes only a couple of years after Black News Channel, which was co-founded by \former Congressman J.C Watts, launched in 2020.

Co-Founder-Chairman-JC-Watts-Jr.-last-week-on-the-Red-Carpet-at-the-NAACP-Image-Awards.

Here’s more via The Hill:

The news outlet was established to provide news coverage to people of color and included Khan’s $50 million investment. Black News Channel hired many employees that came from notable news organizations who agreed with the company’s mission, the Times noted.

One of the news outlet’s top executives, Princell Hair, previously led CNN’s U.S. operations.

A Black News Channel representative declined to comment to the Times about the matter.

So far, there’s been no response from BNC about the Times story.

Previous articleTruths Found in ‘The Lost City’ | WATCHtrailer
Next articleMale Birth Control Pill Found Effective, Trials Expected to Begin This Year [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO