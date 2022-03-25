Friday, March 25, 2022
Jennifer Hudson’s Ex David Otunga Auctions Off Her Engagement Ring for $45,000

By Ny MaGee
david and jennifer

*Jennifer Hudson‘s ex-fiancee, former WWE wrestler David Otunga, has auctioned off her engagement ring for $45,000, according to reports. 

Per TMZ, “David had Neil Lane design the 5-carat cushion cut diamond ring for Jennifer back in 2008, which has an estimated retail value of $45K.” After they called it quits in 2017, JHud returned the ring to David.

David auctioned off the ring through IDoNowIDont.com and plans to give a portion of the proceeds to a fathers’ rights org, according to TMZ. 

We reported back in 2017 that after ending their engagement, Hudson filed a protective order against the former pro wrestler, alleging he was abusive with her and their son. Jennifer and David share a 12-year-old David Daniel Otunga Jr.

READ MORE: Jennifer Hudson & Fiancé David Otunga Split Amid Abuse Allegations, Protective Order Filed

bling ring
IDoNowIDont.com

“Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son,” Hudson’s rep told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. 

Otunga’s attorney responded to the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE, saying “Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”

Otunga proposed to Hudson in September 2008 after less than a year of dating. 

About a month after becoming engaged, Hudson’s mother, Darnell Donerson, and her brother, Jason Hudson, were found fatally shot in a Chicago home. Her 7-year-old nephew, Julian King, was found dead in the backseat of a car. Hudson’s former brother-in-law William Balfour was convicted of the murders in 2012.

