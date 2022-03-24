Thursday, March 24, 2022
Brazilian Singer Refused to Fart in Front of Boyfriend, Hospitalized for ‘Trapped Farts’

By Ny MaGee
Viviane de Queiroz Pereira—known by her stage name Pocah
*A Brazilian singer had to be hospitalized after holding in her farts for too long. 

Viviane de Queiroz Pereira — known by her stage name Pocah — said she was too embarrassed to let it rip in front of her boyfriend, and, per Complex, she was ultimately hospitalized with a case of “trapped farts.”

The 27-year-old woman detailed her experience in now-deleted Instagram story that was shared with her 15.7 million followers. 

“I’m now fine. Just an accumulation of trapped farts,” she reportedly said in a post, wich included videos of her at a medical facility. “Girls, don’t be ashamed to fart in front of your guy. Because what’s really embarrassing is not letting your guy sleep because you’re in discomfort, going to hospital with your guy, and the diagnosis being ‘trapped farts.’ From now on, I’m letting them rip, guys. I’m medicated and I’m fine.”

Pocah claims she watched TikTok videos about ignoring any discomfort caused by holding in the gas but eventually her severe pain became unbearable. 

“90 Day Fiancé” star Stephanie Matto, 31, had a similar incident happen when she was selling her farts in jars to fans, earning six figures.

Matto told Rolling Stone she “overdid it” when she upped her intake of protein and had to be hospitalized for “really bad gas pain.”

“I was feeling kind of weird all throughout the day, but it got really bad when I lay down in bed that night,” she said. “I had this squeezing tightness feeling around my heart. And it was so uncomfortable and it was getting worse. I would breathe in and I wouldn’t be able to breathe in all the way because it would feel like a tightening around my heart.”

Matto was prescribed a gas suppressant and urged to change her diet.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

