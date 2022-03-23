Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Pusha T Slams McDonald’s in Arby’s Ad After Penning Iconic ‘I’m Lovin’ It’ Jingle [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Pusha T
Rapper Pusha T speaks at Harvard University on March 31, 2016 at the Harvard-Yenching Library in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

*Rapper Pusha T penned the“I’m Lovin’ It” marketing campaign for McDonald’s back in 2003 and now he’s speaking out about not getting paid for the iconic jingle.

Pusha T recently shared with Rolling Stone that he and his brother Malice, Justin Timberlake and Pharrell Williams worked on the campaign together but claims he and Malice were only paid a one-time fee, and no royalties.

“I am solely responsible for the ’I’m Lovin‘ It’ swag and the jingle of that company,” he shared with Rolling Stone. “That’s just real. I am the reason.”

He added, “I did it at a very young age at a very young time in my career where I wasn’t asking for as much money and ownership,” Pusha told the publication. 

“It’s something that’s always dug at me later in life like, ‘Damnit, I was a part of this and I should have more stake.’ It was like half a million or a million dollars for me and my brother — but that’s peanuts for as long as that’s been running,” he said.

The rapper has now partnered with McDonald’s competitor Arby’s to help promote its new spicy fish sandwich. Of course the new partnership includes a McDonald’s diss track.

As reported by PEOPLE, in the Arby’s promo titled “Spicy Fish Diss Track” Pusha takes credit for the McDonald’s “I’m Lovin’ It” jingle.

“I’m the reason the whole world love it, now I gotta crush it,” he raps. “You should be disgusted. How dare you sell a square fish asking us to trust it. A half slice of cheese, Mickey D’s on a budget?”

He goes on to call McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish “tasteless” and “drowned in tartar.”

Pusha T shared the advert on Twitter, along with the caption: “Just dropped a diss track with @Arbys. Grab some popcorn and a Spicy Fish Sandwich. #ArbysSpicyFishDissTrack #ArbysPaidMeButIWouldSayThisAnyway“.

WATCH:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

