Anthony Mackie Buys Land in New Orleans to Build Film Studio

*“Captain America” star Anthony Mackie has reportedly purchased 20 acres of land in New Orleans East which he intends to use to build a new film studio.

As reported by nola.com, the land is right off of the I-10 Service Road and Read Boulevard. The location will be the base for Mackie’s new production company, East Studios LLC, and he intends to buy more space nearby.

The New Orleans native is a graduate of the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), and is best known as Marvel’s The Falcon. We previously reported that Mackie has been tapped to star in the fourth installment of the Captain America film franchise for the studio.

Mackie fans can currently catch him in the “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” series on Disney+.

Malcolm Spellman will reportedly pen the “Captain America 4″ script along with Dalan Musson, who also wrote for the Disney+ series.

Deadline was the first to report Mackie’s deal to star in “Captain America 4.” The actor previously spoke out about the lack of diversity on the set of Marvel movies. In a 2020 episode of Variety‘s Actors on Actors series, Mackie chopped it up with actor Daveed Diggs about the responsibility that influencers have to push for greater representation behind the scenes, Complex reported.

“We definitely have the power and the ability to ask those questions,” Macki said. “It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies now [where] every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white,” he explained.

“We’ve had one Black producer, his name was Nate Moore. He produced Black Panther. But then when you do Black Panther you have a Black director, Black producer, you have a Black costume designer, you have a Black stunt choreographer. And I’m like, that’s more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?”

As for how he would like to see Marvel change its practices, Mackie said, “My big push with Marvel is hire the best person for the job. Even if it means we’re going to get the best two women, we’re going to get the best two men. Fine. I’m cool with those numbers for the next 10 years. Because it starts to build a new generation of people who can put something on their résumé to get them other jobs. If we’ve got to divvy out as a percentage, divvy it out. And that’s something as leading men that we can go in and push for.”

Mackie has appeared in several Marvel films, including “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”