Monday, March 21, 2022
50 Cent’s Sire Spirits Inks Multi-year Deal with NBA Franchise

By Ny MaGee
*Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson’s Sire Spirits has inked a multi-year deal with the Houston Rockets, marking the rapper’s first NBA partnership.

Here’s more from Forbes

Jackson’s wine and spirits brands, Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne, will be featured throughout the Toyota Center via Sire Spirits-themed bars, a court-side section, a private suite (which will belong to Jackson), and a restaurant. Per the NBA release, the Red & White Wine Bistro at the Toyota Center will become the Sire Spirits Bar & Restaurant.

Meanwhile, Fiddy’s G-Unity Foundation, per the report, will work with the Houston Rockets on community programs that support the youth and families around the city.

READ MORE: 50 Cent Reached Out to Tyler Perry About Cancelling MoNique

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

“This multi-year partnership will mark the first Official Partnership between Jackson and an NBA franchise,” the NBA.com website states. “The deal will highlight Jackson’s award-winning Branson Cognac and Le Chemin du Roi Champagne brands to Houston Rockets games and Toyota Center events with multiple themed bars, a branded luxury suite and a courtside loge box.”

“In his time as a Houston resident, Curtis has demonstrated a strong passion for helping students in our under-served communities which mirrors the continued efforts we have as an organization, making this a perfect partnership,” said Rockets President of Business Operations Gretchen Sheirr.  “Curtis’ business acumen and creativity have been well documented throughout his entertainment and entrepreneurial career and we’re excited to bring Sire Spirits to Toyota Center for fans to enjoy at Rockets games and our wide variety of events.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent)

Through the partnership, per the report, Sire Spirits will host events and be prominently featured at Houston Rockets games. The spirits brand will also serve as “a Presenting Sponsor of the team’s annual Black Sports Professional Career Fair, the annual Black History Night, and special fundraisers,” according to the NBA. 

“Since I moved to Houston in January 2021, the love shown to me by this City has inspired me to make a positive and long-lasting impact in the community,” said 50 Cent, according to the NBA. “My investment in the Houston Rockets and their investment back into my charitable endeavors makes this partnership all the more special for me. I’m excited for what the future holds.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

