Tammy Williams to Establish a Multi-Million Dollar Film Studio Near Tyler Perry’s

*Tammy Williams is set to become the first Black woman to own a multi-million dollar film studio in Georgia. Tammy is an entertainment industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience. She has written, developed, or produced several documentaries, network news biographies, and other film varieties

“We’ve been patient. This has not been an overnight thing, this vision for us,” Tammy said to AJC earlier this month. She added that she has wanted to build her own studio space for the past 12 years.

The facility, named Cinema South Studios, will be located in Fayetteville, just a few miles from Tyler Perry Studios, which is in Atlanta. She has partnered with investor Gary Guidry to build the facility. It will cost $135 million. Guidry, who is also her business partner, said that the demand for soundstages is, “happening globally and the ownership rarely looks like us, let alone an African American woman.”

“When I choose to invest, I evaluate the need of the business and the ownership,” Guidry added. “Investing in Tammy Williams and her team of professionals convinced me that buying the land in Fayetteville, GA was a sound decision with the talents of her at the helm.”

The studio is to be constructed on 60 acres of land on the northern edge of Fayette County.

According to a press release, the facility will feature “11 soundstages, a back-lot, a prop house, a wardrobe rental facility, a lighting grip rental house, a transportation company, and an office building with a theater and post-production facilities.”

Moreover, the same facility will also house the Cinema South Film Academy and Tammy’Dele Films Workshops. This will be for educational and job training seminars. Tammy’Dele Films, Tammy’s production company launched in 2016, will also be housed there.

Tammy is hoping that the first two sound stages will be built by the first quarter of 2023.