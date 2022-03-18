Rihanna Admits She Will Be ‘Psycho About’ Protecting Her Baby

*Rihanna is opening up about impending motherhood as she enters her third trimester.

The singer is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, and in a new interview with ELLE, RiRi noted that she is a fan of “The Real Housewives franchise,” so her parenting style will be similar to that of series star Teresa Giudice.

“Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be,” Rihanna told the outlet. “Psycho about it.”

Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that Rihanna is “excited to be a mom” and “couldn’t be happier.”

“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different,” the source said, adding that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were over the moon about their baby on the way. “They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

READ MORE: Rihanna Flaunts Baby Bump at Fenty Event [PHOTOS]

The Bajan beauty, 34, had her belly on full display on Saturday for the launch of Fenty Beauty at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles. Per Page Six, “Rihanna wore a cropped, criss-cross silver top that accentuated her bust for the outing. She paired it with a sparkly silver skirt and a bedazzled chain that draped around her burgeoning belly,” the outlet writes.

“Mama came through at @ultabeauty with that #FENTYFACE and glow on 💯😍,” the cosmetics brand captioned a video of Rihanna entering the event.

“Right now I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy. When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that s—t,” Rihanna told Refinery29 about her maternity style in February.

“So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs the better for me.”