Rihanna Flaunts Baby Bump at Fenty Event [PHOTOS]

*Rihanna continues to flaunt her growing baby bump and sexy maternity style.

The Bajan beauty, 34, had her belly on full display on Saturday for the launch of Fenty Beauty at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles. Per Page Six, “Rihanna wore a cropped, criss-cross silver top that accentuated her bust for the outing. She paired it with a sparkly silver skirt and a bedazzled chain that draped around her burgeoning belly,” the outlet writes.

“Mama came through at @ultabeauty with that #FENTYFACE and glow on 💯😍,” the cosmetics brand captioned a video of Rihanna entering the event.

Rihanna revealed in January that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33, are expecting their first child together.

“Right now I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy. When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that s—t,” Rihanna told Refinery29 about her maternity style in February.

“So I’m trying stuff that I might not have even had the confidence to try before I was pregnant. The strappiest, the thinnest, and the more cut-outs the better for me.”

Rihanna dished with PEOPLE last month about her pregnancy style.

“I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” the “We Found Love” singer said at the time. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

She added, “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform.”

Rihanna admits that dressing up while preggers presents some “uncomfortable” challenges.

“I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could, and fashion is one of my favorite things. We’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” she previously told Entertainment Tonight. “It can get uncomfortable at times, and so you can dress the part and pretend.”