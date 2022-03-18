Lil Baby to Perform at McDonald’s All American Games

*In growing anticipation of high school basketball’s most iconic annual showcase this year, McDonald’s has announced that hip-hop star Lil Baby will perform live during halftime of the 2022 McDonald’s All American Games on March 29 at Chicago’s Wintrust Arena. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the Games, which brings together 48 of the most elite boys and girls high school seniors in the country.

The Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum artist with chart-topping hits like “Drip too Hard” and “Yes Indeed” will grace the court with a high-energy performance for fans and players to enjoy. Tickets for the POWERADE® Jam Fest on March 28 and McDonald’s All American Games on March 29 are on sale now at mcdaag.com and through Ticketmaster.

When asked about this year’s performance, Lil Baby shared the following quote:

“I’m excited to perform the Halftime Show, especially because I’m a big basketball fan and have respect for these players, knowing what it’s like to go hard in the paint on your craft and chase your dreams to be the best. The McDonald’s All American Games are legit and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: There’s Video of Lil Baby Inexplicably Trapped in a Car Swarmed by Rabid Fans (Watch)