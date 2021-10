*In video footage that recently surfaced and went viral, Lil Baby is seen behind the wheel of a car that is surrounded by screaming fans, preventing his car from moving.

The rapper looks around in … awe? Bewilderment? Fear? … as he attempts to escape the extreme adoration. At one point he laughs and even revs his engine, trying to clear a path.

It didn’t work.

“Hey, get out! Get out!” one female voice screams at Lil Baby.

Watch below: