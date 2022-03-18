Kandi Burruss Reacts to NeNe Leakes Calling Her a ‘C**n’

*Kandi Burruss says she and her former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star NeNe Leakes no longer keep in contact because Leakes allegedly called her a ‘coon’.

“I don’t know what her problem is with me. I’ve seen her say all kinds of stuff,” Burruss said on TMZ’s “It’s Tricky with Raquel Harper” podcast Thursday.

“This right here pissed me the f–k off … when she said somewhere calling me a ‘c–n’ or something,” she claimed. “That right there, that’s when I was like, ‘OK, you know what …’”

Burruss said Leakes likely has issues with her because she’s jealous of her ongoing relationship with Bravo. Leakes and the network parted ways when she exited RHOA ahead of Season 13 in 2020.

“If we don’t communicate and those are the type of things that you put out in the atmosphere, I don’t need to waste my time talking to you anymore. That’s just how I feel about it,” Burruss said.

“I didn’t do nothing to her, and that’s the crazy thing. I think she was having her own issues with the network, right? And that was very public or whatever. But I don’t know if because I have a better relationship with them she had negative things to say about me,” she added.

After Burruss joined RHOA during Season 2, she and Leakes never really bonded.

“I normally don’t even address it,” Burruss said Thursday. “Like, realistically, I think [this is] the only time publicly I’ve talked about that, but it’s annoying. It’s annoying as f–k, especially when you say things like using the ‘c–n’ term toward me, because if nothing else, like, realistically, I am the only one out of [the cast] that even still lives in a majority black community.”

Meanwhile, rumor has it that Jeannie Mai could be replacing Burruss on RHOA.

Mai, co-host of “The Real,” is said to be joining the RHOA cast next season, as Burruss may not return.

“Kandi was boring this season, and she’s the highest-paid housewife. She’s gone after this season,” said a show insider. “This new season is expected to be one of the best in YEARS.”

Filming for Season 14 has reportedly wrapped and will air later this year.