Nene Leakes Dating 3 Months After Husband’s Death

*NeNe Leakes is reportedly dating a businessman named Nyonisela Sioh … and her new relationship comes three months after the death of her husband Gregg Leakes.

As reported by TMZ, Sioh “owns a couture suit company in Charlotte, NC and he hails from Liberia, Africa … though it’s unclear how long they’ve been dating,” the outlet writes.

Leakes’ former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” co-star Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of fellow ‘RHOA’ star Cynthia Bailey, introduced NeNe to Nyonisela, per the report.

NeNe was spotted getting cozy with her new boo at her birthday bash in Georgia. The event was held at NeNe’s Linnethia Lounge, and guests included Keke Wyatt and Porsha Williams.

NeNe’s husband, Gregg, died in September after a long battle with cancer. They were married for over 20 years.

Leakes revealed in June that Gregg’s cancer had returned after he was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer in 2018 and was in remission for two years.

NeNe shared with PEOPLE Gregg’s last words to her: “I’m not going to leave you. God is going to bless you.” She added: “He said he wanted me to move on with my life.”

For the past four years, NeNe was Gregg’s primary caretaker.

“It was difficult,” said NeNe. “Gregg handled a lot of things in our life. There were some things I didn’t know — some of the simple things. I didn’t even know who the lawn guy was.”

“I was having to ask him questions like that,” she continued. “And he said to me, ‘If you go into my office and look on the wall, I left an envelope taped to the wall.’ And so I went and looked on the wall and there was a manila folder he had stuck to the wall that said, ‘Open this if anything ever happens to me.’ When I opened it up, he had a letter to Brentt (their 22-year-old son) and telling us certain things like, where we needed to pay stuff and who was the accounting person to talk to because we didn’t know anything. And I thought to myself when I looked through all the stuff that he had written and the things that he had left, that that took a lot of strength.”

“I told him I wouldn’t have chosen another husband other than him. I said, ‘I married you twice, crazy man,’ ” recalls NeNe.

NeNe held Gregg’s hand as he made his “transition”.

“He took a deep breath, and then he stopped,” says NeNe. “I thought I would be scared, but I just held him and kissed him.”

Nene and Gregg married in 1997 and divorced in 2011, but they reconciled and remarried in June 2013.