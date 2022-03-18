Friday, March 18, 2022
Eve Shares Rare Video of Newborn Baby Boy Wilde Wolfe: ‘This Is Heaven’

By Ny MaGee
0

Eve
Rapper Eve (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

*Rapper/actress Eve took to social media on Friday to share a rare video of her newborn son Wilde Wolf, with husband Maximillion Cooper

The couple welcomed their first child together last month, and the new footage shows her craddlign her sleeping newborn on her chest.

“Wilde, my precious baby,” she says in the clip. “This is heaven. This is heaven right here.”

Eve and Cooper welcomed their son Feb. 1.

Check out Eve’s baby clip below.

READ MORE: Eve Welcomes Her First Child, Son Wilde Wolf [PHOTO]

“Our Beautiful boy was born Feb 1st 2022 💙,” Eve wrote alongside a photo of her son, sleeping in a Moses basket. “Words can’t describe this feeling.”

Eve previously shared her struggles with infertility back in 2019 when she was a co-host on CBS’s daily talk show “The Talk.” 

“As a woman, you just think things happen naturally and I felt like I was damaged,” she explained during an episode of the daytime talk show. “I felt like I was broken. I felt like, oh well maybe I’m not good enough. It’s a very sad hurtful thing, but the more I hung onto it the worse I actually felt about myself.”

Eve lives in the UK with Maximillion and his four teenage kids from a previous relationship.

 

Ny MaGee
