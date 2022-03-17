Thursday, March 17, 2022
HomeNews
News

Tory Lanez Called Out by George Michael’s Estate Over Illegal Sample on Album

By Ny MaGee
0

george michael estate calls out rapper
George Michael / Tory Lanez (Photo via Twitter)

*Rapper Tory Lanez was previously called out by Madonna for sampling her music on his new album. Now the estate of late-great George Michael is speaking out against Lanez for the same reason. 

As reported by Uproxx, Lanez uses part of Michael’s “Careless Whisper” on his ’80s-themed album “Alone At Prom.” The sample appears on the song “Enchanted Waterfall” and the estate wants it removed, noting that it previously rejected Tory’s request to use the song.

“It was brought to our attention that the song ‘Enchanted Waterfall’ by the artist Tory Lanez incorporated an unauthorized sample of ‘Careless Whisper’ written by George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley,” reads a statement given to Variety. “Requested permission for this use had been declined in June 2021 so we took immediate action on behalf of the writers, in collaboration with our publishers Warner Chappell Music, to prevent further exploitation as we will not tolerate any unauthorized use of any songs within the catalogs of George Michael and/or Andrew Ridgeley.”

READ MORE: Madonna Calls Out Tory Lanez for Illegally Sampling Her Music on New Album

The song has reportedly been removed from Spotify but is still up on Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube.

Meanwhile, Madonna recently called out Lanez for allegedly sampling her music illegally.

We reported that the pop star hit up the comments section of Tory’s Instagram post, accusing him of using her hit 1985 song “Into the Groove” on the track “Pluto’s Last Comet” from his new 80s-inspired album, “Alone at Prom.”

“Read your messages [for] illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” she wrote. 

Madonna’s allegations come as Lanez is embattled in a legal case with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. He is accused of shooting the hip-hop star in the foot after a party last summer.

Previous articleEURVideoNews: Chi-Town Businessman Dr. Willie Wilson Gives Away $200k in Free Gas!
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO