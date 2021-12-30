Madonna Calls Out Tory Lanez for Illegally Sampling Her Music on New Album

*Madonna recently called out rapper Tory Lanez for allegedly sampling her music illegally.

On Wednesday, the pop star hit up the comments section of Tory’s Instagram post, accusing him of using her hit 1985 song “Into the Groove” on the track “Pluto’s Last Comet” from his new 80s-inspired album, “Alone at Prom.”

“Read your messages [for] illegal usage of my song get into the groove!” she wrote.

Lanez hasn’t publicly responded to Madonna’s message.

READ MORE: 50 Cent Films Fake ‘Purge’ Trailer Targeting Madonna Following Her ‘Delayed Clapback’ Video (Watch)

Madonna’s allegations come as Lanez is embattled in a legal case with rapper Megan Thee Stallion. He is accused of shooting the hip-hop star in the foot after a party last summer.

Lanez allegedly told Megan to “dance, b*tch” before firing four shots at her during their wild night out together last July. He then offered her hush money to cover it up.

Tory’s facing one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in a manner that caused great bodily injury, and one count of carrying a concealed, unregistered weapon.

If convicted on all charges, the hip-hop star faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

The trial is set to begin on January 13.