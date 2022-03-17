Al Roker Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Gastric Bypass Surgery

*It’s been 20 years since Al Roker had gastric bypass surgery and the longtime TODAY weatherman is marking the occasion by looking back on his former self.

“Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs and here I am today,” he captioned pictures him holding the oversized pants. “It’s still a struggle but I’m never going back. I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I’ve come.”

In a follow-up video post, Roker shares his workout regimen while walking on a treadmill.

As reported by TODAY, Roker’s colleagues were quick to shower him with praise and celebrate with him.

“You are so inspiring. Every day. Every minute,” Savannah Guthrie commented.

“You’re the Yoda to my Skywalker Uncle Al!” Carson Daly wrote.

“No one better than our pal, Al,” commented TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“These were the pants I wore for my gastric bypass, to my gastric bypass,” Al said in a Twitter video while holding them up. He then put them on to show just how big they are on him now. Watch the moment via the clip below.

Al wrote about his weight-loss experiences in the 2012 book “Never Goin’ Back: Winning the Weight-Loss Battle for Good.”

Roker finally got serious about losing weight after promising his late father he would shed the extra pounds.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever had to make a deathbed promise to someone you love, but if you have, you know the kind of guilt and massive responsibility I felt in that moment,” he explained in his memoir.

After having gastric bypass surgery, Roker dropped more than 150 pounds.