Thursday, March 17, 2022
HomeNews
News

Al Roker Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Gastric Bypass Surgery

By Ny MaGee
0

Al Roker
Weatherman Al Roker /Getty Images AsiaPac

*It’s been 20 years since Al Roker had gastric bypass surgery and the longtime TODAY weatherman is marking the occasion by looking back on his former self.

“Hard to believe it was 20 years ago today, I wore these size 54 Levi jeans to my #gastricbypass at 340 lbs and here I am today,” he captioned pictures him holding the oversized pants. “It’s still a struggle but I’m never going back. I have setbacks and struggle every day, but I never forget how far I’ve come.”

In a follow-up video post, Roker shares his workout regimen while walking on a treadmill. 

READ MORE: Al Roker Claps Back at Critics Calling Him ‘Too Old’ to Cover Hurricane Ida [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

As reported by TODAY, Roker’s colleagues were quick to shower him with praise and celebrate with him.

“You are so inspiring. Every day. Every minute,” Savannah Guthrie commented.

“You’re the Yoda to my Skywalker Uncle Al!” Carson Daly wrote.

“No one better than our pal, Al,” commented TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

“These were the pants I wore for my gastric bypass, to my gastric bypass,” Al said in a Twitter video while holding them up. He then put them on to show just how big they are on him now. Watch the moment via the clip below.

Al wrote about his weight-loss experiences in the 2012 book “Never Goin’ Back: Winning the Weight-Loss Battle for Good.”

Roker finally got serious about losing weight after promising his late father he would shed the extra pounds.

“I don’t know if you’ve ever had to make a deathbed promise to someone you love, but if you have, you know the kind of guilt and massive responsibility I felt in that moment,” he explained in his memoir.

After having gastric bypass surgery, Roker dropped more than 150 pounds.

Previous articleHot NY Rapper Dave East Chops it Up About Life & His New Music ‘How Did I Get Here’ | WATCH
Next articleKelly Rowland Reunites with Her Estranged Father After 30 Years [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO